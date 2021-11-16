Novelist Mannu Bhandari Passes Away Aged 90. Tributes Pour in

Mannu Bhandari, a famous Hindi literateur, passed away at the age of 90. Mannu Bhandari, the author of classic works such as ‘Mahabhoj’ and ‘Aapka Bunty’, breathed her last on Monday morning.

Eminent authors, journalists, film stars associated with the film world and politics have extended their condolences. Twitter is replete with people mourning her death.

Advertisement

Bhandari’s father Sukh Sampat Rai was a well-known author himself. During her last days, she lived in Gurgaon with her daughter Rachna Yadav, who is a famous dancer. She had been ill for a long time. “She had not been well for the last few years and had been in the hospital for the past week. She passed away around 2 pm this afternoon. It is sad that a major literary person is now gone," the Indian Express quoted her son-in-law Dinesh Khanna as saying. Post the demise of her father Rajendra Yadav, Rachna Yadav manages the Hans magazine previously run by Rajendra Yadav.

Many of her famous works had been turned into movies. Famous director Basu Chatterjee made the film ‘Rajnigandha’ in 1974 based on the story ‘Ye Sach Hai’.

Condoling her death, senior journalist and author Kshama Sharma said that Mannu ji was a superstar of her time and an ideal for her contemporaries.

“The quiet heroism of her battle, the odds against women in a hyper-patriarchal society, the small victories of self-assertion and independence, sparkle in her stories and give them resonance even with the passage of time," said Namita Gokhale to Scroll.in.

In 1986, a film named ‘Samay Ki Dhara’ was made about ‘Aapka Bunty’ which was a novel about a young boy’s pain after his family broke. However, Mannuji had also filed a case in court regarding the movie’s climax, which was different from the novel. The court ruled in her favour.

Advertisement

The novel ‘Mahabhoj’, set in political background, has also been very popular. So far thirty-two editions of the novel have been published. Mahabhoj has been translated into many languages and numerous plays have been staged based on it.

Some of her most famous works include ‘Yeh Sach Hai’, ‘’Ek Inch Muskaan’ and ‘Hung’. ‘Ek Kahani Yeh’ is her autobiography. She wrote many stories for children, such as ‘Aankhon Dekha Jhooth’, ‘Asmata’ and ‘Kalava’.

Mannu was honoured with almost all the prominent literary awards in the country. She received awards such as Delhi’s Shikhar Samman, Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, Vyas Samman, Rajasthan Sangeet Natak Akademi, and Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.