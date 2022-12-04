Now, Drones To Bring Apples From Inaccessible Areas Of Himachal's Kinnaur, Reduce Transportation Cost

Apple farmers, who are based in the most remote and inaccessible zones in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, now have a silver lining. Now, with a new-age transport revolution, their produces are being transported with drones.

Trials have already been successful with 20kg apple boxed being transported from Rohan Kanda village in Nichar block of Kinnaur district. Some 20-kg boxes were flown to a distance of 12 km from an orchard to the main road in six minutes by Vegrow apple procurement agency in collaboration with Skyeair, reported news agency PTI.

Trial to Check Feasibility, Battery And Rotation Time

The trial for lifting apple boxes was done to check the feasibility, battery and rotation time and assess the load lifted in one rotation in November and the cost aspect is being worked on now.

“Our target is to lift about 200 kg in one go to make the transportation economical for the apple growers and we are hopeful that the fruitful model would be implemented by next season," Dinesh Negi, in-charge of Vegrow, told PTI.

Financial feasibility is being chalked out and the administration would facilitate the company for getting the licence and other requirements. The deal, however, is between the private company and the orchardists," said Deputy Commissioner Kinnaur, Abid Hussain Sadiq.

“There is no road connectivity to the twin villages of Rohan Kanda and Chota Kanda in Nichar block of Kinnaur and the apple boxes are carried on foot and a maximum of three boxes (90kg) are brought to the road in one trip. It takes over four hours for one round due to hilly terrain and a coolie (labourer) can take maximum of three rounds in a day," said an apple grower from Nichar Manoj Mehta.

He added that the process is time consuming and it also compromises the freshness of the fruit.

Successful trial has rekindled hope of timely and safe transportation especially at time of early snow, said Vice-Pradhan of Gram Panchayat Nichar, Jagdev.

Move To Reduce Cost of Transportation

The move would help in reducing the cost of transportation besides saving time as bringing apples from hilly terrain to the main road for loading in trucks is an expensive, time-consuming and tough task as these orchards are not connected by roads, he told PTI.

Apple is grown on 10,924 hectares in the district. The apple transportation from the lower areas of Kinnaur starts in August-end but the bulk of transportation takes place from October 15 to November 15.

Over 40 Lakh Boxes Produced This Year

This year, 40.83 lakh boxes were produced as compared to 24.33 lakh boxes in 2021 while the number of boxes was 36.64 lakh in 2020, 28.43 lakh in 2019 and 30.83 lakh in 2018. One box contains 20 kg of apple, officials in the Kinnaur horticulture department said.

The price for transporting five kg weight for one kilometre has been fixed at Rs 45 and for 10 Kg at Rs 55 by the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (HPSEDC) for government departments, said Managing Director of the corporation Mukesh Repaswal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also recently talked about the successful trail of apple transportation through drones during the “Mann Ki Baat" programme and said delicious apples of Kinnaur would reach the market soon as they would be lifted through drones.

(With inputs from PTI)

