Now Get Confirmed Indian Railways Tatkal Ticket Using This IRCTC Train Booking App; Check Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) has launched Confirmtkt app that can be useful for tatkal bookings. According to IRCTC, tatkal tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis and travellers need to book such tickets 24 hours before the departure of the respective train.

The Confirmtkt app allows passengers to view the seat availability of various trains. It will also show all the tatkal tickets available on a specific route. Passengers just need to save personal details on the app or website once in advance, and save their time while booking tickets. This will increase their chances of getting a confirmed ticket immediately. “After successful online payment and entering correct IRCTC credentials, one will receive an e-ticket on SMS and email," IRCTC said.

WHAT IS TATKAL BOOKING IN IRCTC AND HOW IT IS DONE?

Tickets booked under tatkal quota are meant for last minute or immediate plans. Those planning to travel can book tatkal tickets on ConfirmTkt App or website.

Tatkal booking starts at 10:00 AM for AC train tickets and 11:00 AM for non-AC train tickets. But be careful before booking. According to railways rule, you will not get any refund in case you decide not to travel.

SERVICES AVAILABLE UNDER CONFIRMTKT APP

The mobile app allows passengers to search the train, seat / berth availability with predictions, PNR Status – plus confirmation predictions, timetable/schedule - with offline access, seat availability, alternate options, manage your trips, fare inquiry and fare calculator.

One can use the app to look for all types of trains, including Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani, Duronto Express, Garib Rath, Jan Shatabdi, Inter-city, Superfast Trains, double-decker, Sampark Kranti, mail express and passenger trains.

HOW DOES CONFIRMTKT INCREASES CHANCE OF GETTING CONFIRM TICKETS?

According to IRCTC, “with ConfirmTkt same train alternates you can find confirm train tickets by changing your boarding/dropping point, and if train ticket availability is in waitlist, we show you chances of getting confirmed train ticket. So If prediction status is green go head and book the ticket."

HOW TO GET CONFIRMTKT APP?

ConfirmTkt app can be downloaded from the Google Play store by Android users.

STEPS* TO BOOK IRCTC TRAIN TICKETS ONLINE ON CONFIRMTKT.COM

STEP 1: Visit Confirmtkt.com

STEP 2: Select source and destination stations.

STEP 3: Select date of journey

STEP 4: Select train from the list of trains from the source and destination

STEP 5: Select class (sleeper, 3rd AC etc.)

STEP 6: Select Boarding point

STEP 7: Enter passenger details and berth preferences

STEP 8: Enter contact details mobile and email (You will receive your train tickets on this mobile and email)

STEP 9: Select other preferences (book only if confirm berth, book only if lower berth etc.)

STEP 10: Enter GST details if applicable

STEP 11: Pay through any payment mode.

STEP 12: After successful payment enter IRCTC credentials

STEP 13: After entering correct IRCTC credentials your ticket would be booked and you will receive it on your email and mobile that you have given while booking your train ticket

* Source: Confirmtkt.com

Passengers booking tickets through the app will have to carry one of following identity card during their train journey:

Aadhar card

Passport

Voter photo identity card

Driving License

Pan Card

Central/State Government issued Photo Identity card

Nationalized Bank Passbook with photographs

Student Identity Card with photograph

Credit Cards with laminated photograph

Photo identity cards having serial number

