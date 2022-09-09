Now Pitbull Dog in Ghaziabad Tears 10-yr-old's Face & Ears; Boy Gets Nearly 150 Stitches

A 10-year-old boy was mauled by a Pitbull dog in Ghaziabad’s Sanjay Nagar area, leaving the child severely injured. The boy got nearly 150 stitches due to the attack and was hospitalized for three days.

The incident took place on September 3 at a local park where the boy was playing. The owner of the dog had taken it for a walk, when he escaped and attacked the child.

The CCTV footage, now doing rounds on social media, shows the dog knocking down the child and then attacking him. The boy was later rescued by the residents and bystanders.

According to the Ghaziabad Police, the incident took place due to the negligence of the dog owner. The parents of the child have registered a complaint at Madhuvan Bapudham police station. For now, the owner of the dog, Lalit Tyagi, has been fined Rs 5,000.

This comes as incidents of dog attacks are on the rise. In July, a Pitbull dog killed its 80-year-old owner in Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh. The owner was a retired school teacher and was on the roof of her house when the pitbull attacked her. She was later found lying in a pool of blood by the domestic help.

Just last week, a child was bitten by a pet dog, inside a housing society in Ghaziabad. In a video of the incident, the dog owner and the dog enter a lift where the child is, and the dog leaps and attacks the boy. While the boy immediately reacted with pai, the owner did not react. The incident in Ghaziabad made people express their displeasure at the way in which the dog-owner behaved, with many pointing out that the owner should be held responsible.

