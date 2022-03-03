Now Scan Paytm QR Code at Indian Railways Stations to Book Tickets; Step-by-step Guide

In order to facilitate smooth travel for commuters, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has joined hands with e-payment company Paytm to provide ticketing services through Automatic Ticket Vending Machines at Railway stations, reported Livemint. Reportedly, the service has already been started across all Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM) at various railway stations in India. With this, passengers will be now able to make payment for tickets through digital modes and go completely cashless while commuting.

Paytm allows customers to make payments through a range of options like Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Net Banking, Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking and Paytm Postpaid (Buy Now, Pay Later).

The ATVMs installed at railway stations are touchscreen and allow passengers to buy tickets through modes like UPI without having the need to use a smart card. In order to use the service, passengers can scan the QR code displayed on the ATVM screen. After scanning, one can easily buy platform tickets, unreserved train journey tickets, recharge smart cards and even renew their seasonal tickets.

Highlighting the aim to go cashless, a Paytm spokesperson said, “Having pioneered the QR code revolution in India, we are glad to take it forward by bringing ease of ticketing across railway stations. He further explained that with Paytm’s partnership with IRCTC, QR solutions will be brought to Automatic Ticket Vending Machines of Indian Railways. And this will help passengers in going completely cashless while making payments for tickets, he added.

To use the digital payment feature on ATVMs at railway stations, follow the steps below.

Step 1: First, locate an ATVM at your nearest railway station.

Step 2: Now, using the touchscreen, select the route for booking the ticket or enter a smart number for recharge.

Step 3: Now choose any Paytm option to make the payment.

Step 4: Scan the QR code generated on the screen to complete the transaction.

Step 5: Now, a physical ticket will be generated or your smart card will be recharged depending upon the selection.

