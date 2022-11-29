NSA Doval, French Armed Forces Minister Discuss Cooperation in Gearing Up for Future Wars

National security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval met France’s minister of the armed forces Sebastien Lecornu in Delhi on Tuesday when they discussed a range of issues of common interest including global, regional, and bilateral security-related subjects.

Particular emphasis was laid on R&D and manufacturing in line with the requirements of future wars. Both sides could strategise jointly and identify priority areas for co-development in line with the make-in-India policy.

Doval and Lecornu highlighted the need for an action-oriented and time-bound approach in line with the visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron.

Special attention would be paid to cooperation in security-related aspects of the global commons including space, cyber, and maritime to ensure peace, and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart had on Monday attended the 4th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue in New Delhi. They discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional, defence and defence industrial cooperation issues.

Singh and Lecorno reviewed the ongoing military-to-military cooperation which has increased substantially in recent years, according to defence minstry’s release.

They also spoke on means to strengthen maritime cooperation and increase the scope and complexity of bilateral exercises. The two sides noted that India and France successfully held their bilateral Air Exercise ‘Garuda VII’ at Air Force Station, Jodhpur.

“The Ministers recognised their convergences on number of strategic & defence issues and shared the commitment to work together on enhancing cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region. France is the current chair of Indian Ocean Commission (IOC) and Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) and both countries cooperate closely in these fora," the statement read.

