NSA Meet in Delhi LIVE Updates: India to Host Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan Today

NSA Meet in Delhi LIVE Updates: India will on Wednesday host the third edition of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, two months after the Taliban took control of Kabul. The NSA-level talks will be chaired by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Read More
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi that the dialogue will witness expanded participation of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan and the countries will be represented by their respective NSAs or secretaries of the Security Councils. “The high-level dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability," it said in a statement.
China said on Tuesday that it is not attending the security dialogue on Afghanistan convened by India due to “scheduling reasons". India will host the security czars from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries for a security dialogue on Afghanistan on Wednesday that will explore firming up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul in August. Read More
The conference will discuss the threat of terrorism emanating from various groups in Afghanistan, besides the menace of drug trafficking, refugees, and connectivity at a time when the country is going through a gigantic economic and humanitarian crisis. The key agenda of the conference includes: security Challenges post-Taliban regime, stability in Afghanistan, inclusive government formation and recognition of the current dispensation to be discussed.
India is hosting the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul. Apart from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is also being attended by top security czars of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.
NSA Ajit Doval and his Uzbek counterpart Victor Makhmudov on Tuesday held that the new Afghan regime should first seek legitimacy within that country before looking for international recognition, official sources said. Doval held separate bilateral talks with Makhmudov and Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, the secretary of Tajikistan’s security council, with a broad focus on developments in Afghanistan including the looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country and the possible threat of terrorism from Afghan soil. Makhmudov and Mahmudzoda are in Delhi to attend the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan that will be chaired by Doval on Wednesday. Read More
The first two editions of the dialogue were held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third scheduled meeting in India had to be postponed in view if the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation took a 180-degree turn in Afghanistan in the interim with the Taliban sweeping to power as the US troops withdrew after a two-decade war and Afghan troops trained by them melted away.
Apart from central Asian nations (Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan), the summit will see participation from Russia as well as Iran, the first time that countries not immediately bordering Afghanistan will participate in the conference.
While Pakistan outrightly rejected India’s invitation, China said it is unable to attend due to “scheduling issues", but will maintain communication on Afghanistan through bilateral or multilateral forums. Speaking to Pakistani media, NSA Yusuf had earlier said, “I won’t go. A spoiler cannot try to become a peacemaker." Yusuf was speaking to the media following a meeting with Uzbekistan’s Secretary of Security Council Lt Gen. Viktor Makhmudov, who was in Islamabad for the Establishment of a Joint Security Commission with Pakistan.
Iran, Russia and all five Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, will participate in the NSA level meeting on Afghanistan that India will host today. India has not invited the representatives of the Taliban to the high-level meeting as New Delhi does not recognise the government led by the insurgent group in Afghanistan.
China was invited to the dialogue but it has already communicated that it would be unable to attend it because of scheduling issues while Pakistan too decided to skip it.
About the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue, sources said earlier that all the participating countries have a “very high degree of convergence” on the security implications of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan and the focus of the deliberations will be to have cooperation on practical terms to deal with the challenge.
(with inputs from PTI)
