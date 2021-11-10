NSA Meet in Delhi LIVE Updates: India to Host Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan Today

Apart from central Asian nations (Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan), the summit will see participation from Russia as well as Iran, the first time that countries not immediately bordering Afghanistan will participate in the conference.

The first two editions of the dialogue were held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third scheduled meeting in India had to be postponed in view if the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation took a 180-degree turn in Afghanistan in the interim with the Taliban sweeping to power as the US troops withdrew after a two-decade war and Afghan troops trained by them melted away.

China was invited to the dialogue but it has already communicated that it would be unable to attend it because of scheduling issues while Pakistan too decided to skip it.

Ahead of a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan, Doval and his Uzbek counterpart Victor Makhmudov on Tuesday held that the new Afghan regime should first seek legitimacy within that country before looking for international recognition, official sources said. Doval held separate bilateral talks with Makhmudov and Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, the secretary of Tajikistan’s security council, with a broad focus on developments in Afghanistan including the looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country and the possible threat of terrorism from Afghan soil.

India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

About the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue, sources said earlier that all the participating countries have a “very high degree of convergence” on the security implications of the Taliban seizing power in Afghanistan and the focus of the deliberations will be to have cooperation on practical terms to deal with the challenge.

(with inputs from PTI)

