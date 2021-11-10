NSAs Meet in Delhi: Nations Reiterate 'Strong Support for Peaceful, Secure and Stable Afghanistan'

NSA Meet in Delhi: India on Wednesday hosted the third edition of the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan, two months after the Taliban took control of Kabul. The NSA-level talks were chaired by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. Read More
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday held separate talks with his counterparts from Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan with a focus on the situation in Afghanistan as well as issues relating to bilateral ties. Russia’s secretary of security council Nikolai Patrushev, Iran’s secretary of the supreme national security council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhaniand Chief of Kazakhstan’s national security committee Karim Massimov were among the officials who were in Delhi to attend a regional dialogue on Afghanistan.
PM Modi appreciated the participation of the senior dignitaries in the Delhi Security Dialogue despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. PM Modi emphasised four aspects that countries in the region would need to focus on, in the context of Afghanistan: the need for an inclusive governement; a zero-tolerance stance about Afghan territory being used by terrorist groups; a strategy to counter trafficking of drugs and arms from Afghanistan; and addressing the increasingly critical humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The Heads of the National Security Councils of seven nations, who are in Delhi for summit on Afghanistan hosted by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, collectively called on PM Narendra Modi after the completion of the Dialogue. “In their comments to the Prime Minister, the senior security officers, representing the nations of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, expressed their appreciation of India’s initiative in organising the Dialogue and of the quality of the exchanges. They also conveyed the perspectives of their respective countries on the Afghan situation," a government statement read.
NSA Ajit Doval met his Russian Counterpart, Nikolai P Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on the Sidelines of Delhi Regional Security Dialogue.
In his opening remarks, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who also chaired the meeting, said the recent developments in that country have important implications not only for Afghan people but also for the region. The declaration said the participants discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan, especially the security situation and its regional and global ramifications.
NSA Ajit Doval holds a meeting with Karim Massimov, Chairman of Kazakhstan National Security Committee.
Top security czars of India, Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries pledged to work for ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for global terrorism and called for the formation of an open and truly inclusive government in Kabul. At the end of an India-hosted security dialogue on Afghanistan, the security officials came out with a declaration reaffirming that Afghan territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist activities.
NSA Ajit Doval holds a meeting with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of Russia.
The participating nations also called for a collective cooperation against the menace of radicalization, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking in the region. They together stressed the necessity of forming an inclusive government representing the will of people of Afghanistan and inclusion of all sections of the society in the administrative and political structure in the reconciliation process in the country.
The third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was hosted by India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and attended by counterparts in Russia, Iran and five central Asian countries. The participating nations expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan arising from the security situation in the war-torn country and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul.
The third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in Delhi emphasised that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist acts, said Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan. During the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Secretaries of the National Security Councils reiterated strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan while emphasizing the respect for sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and non-interference in its internal affairs. “They expressed deep concern over the suffering of the people of Afghanistan arising from the security situation in Afghanistan and condemned the terrorist attacks in Kunduz, Kandahar and Kabul," it said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met National Security Advisers of seven countries including five Central Asian countries and Russia and Iran. Earlier in the day, NSA Ajit Doval chaired the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Delhi.
Taliban has announced that they will be in Pakistan today and join the Troika Plus meeting in Islamabad. “After Kabul, Moscow Format and other meetings, follow up discussions will be held about political, humanitarian and economic issues," tweeted Abdul Qahar Balkhi, MoFA spokesperson in Afghanistan.
Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesperson, referred to the regional meeting on Afghanistan in India during a press conference in Kabul and said Afghanistan is optimist about it. “Taliban is optimistic about the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue hosted by New Delhi," TOLO News reported.
NSAs from seven countries - Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan - on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after participating in Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Delhi.
Speaking at the NSA-level meet on Afghanistan in Delhi, Charymyrat Amanov, Secretary, Security Council of Turkmenistan said, “This meeting gives us the opportunity to find out solution over the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, and to establish peace in this region."
The Regional Security Dialogue in New Delhi will bring together the National Security Advisors of seven important regional players—Russia, Iran, and the five Central Asian ‘stans—all with serious stakes in the stability and security of Afghanistan. There were two more invitees—the Iron Brothers’ China and Pakistan. The latter has refused to participate because it rightly feels that ‘spoilers cannot be peacemakers’—although the Pakistani NSA was taking a cheap shot at India, what he said sounded more like a mea culpa; the former is probably following the lead of its client state, though the excuse it has made is ‘scheduling problems’. Read More
“To restore peace in Afghanistan and in the region altogether, we have to find a collective solution. It is possible only through joint efforts," said Victor Makhmudov, Secretary of Security Council of Uzbekistan at the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan.
NSA Ajit Doval hoped that the deliberations will be productive. “This is a time for close consultations amongst us," he said. “I am confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people in Afghanistan and enhance our collective security," he added.
In his opening remarks, Doval said, “I welcome you all for the Delhi regional security dialogue on Afghanistan. I thank you for accepting India’s invitation. I’m particularly happy that we’re able to meet in person. I wish you a very pleasant and fruitful stay in India.”
Doval hoped that these deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help people of Afghanistan. “We are meeting today to discuss matters related to Afghanistan. We all have been keenly watching the developments in that country. These have important implications not only for the people of Afghanistan, but also for its neighbors and the region. This is the time for close consultation amongst us, greater cooperation and interaction and coordination among the regional countries. I’m confident that our deliberations will be productive, useful and will contribute to help the people of Afghanistan and enhance our collective security. I will now request you all to make your opening remarks,” he added.
Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met National Security Advisers of seven countries in Delhi.
The first two editions of the dialogue were held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third scheduled meeting in India had to be postponed in view if the Covid-19 pandemic. The situation took a 180-degree turn in Afghanistan in the interim with the Taliban sweeping to power as the US troops withdrew after a two-decade war and Afghan troops trained by them melted away.
China was invited to the dialogue but it has already communicated that it would be unable to attend it because of scheduling issues while Pakistan too decided to skip it.
Ahead of a regional security dialogue on Afghanistan, Doval and his Uzbek counterpart Victor Makhmudov on Tuesday held that the new Afghan regime should first seek legitimacy within that country before looking for international recognition, official sources said. Doval held separate bilateral talks with Makhmudov and Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, the secretary of Tajikistan’s security council, with a broad focus on developments in Afghanistan including the looming humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country and the possible threat of terrorism from Afghan soil.
India is hosting the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.
