Odia Student Scientist's Research Raises Hope for NASA's Upcoming Moon Mission

An Odia student is making news for his space science study as Keonjhar’s Abhishek Mishra’s research could help determine the successful lunar landing site of Chandrayaan-3. Abhishek’s research paper was published in the Journal of the American Geophysical Union. It has raised hopes of a safe landing site for NASA’s upcoming Artemis mission on the Moon. Abhishek’s rare achievement has created a wave of happiness in the district.

NASA is to land the first female astronaut on the moon by 2025. For this, the southern region of the moon’s surface, which is covered in ice and never receives sunlight, was chosen. However, as it is an earthquake-prone area, Abhishek has been able to determine a safe landing spot for astronauts through his research. His research papers have also been published in “Geophysical Research Letters" published by the American Geophysical Union.

Abhishek said, “NASA to land the first female astronaut on the moon by 2025 in the southern pole of the moon’s surface which is covered in ice. We are mapping this. As per the mapping they will choice final landing site."

“It is a matter of pride for all. His research papers have published in the Journal of the American Geophysical Union. I am very much happy with this and pray to lord to keep blessing him," said Abhiske’s wife Snigdha Das.

Abhishek, son of Hardananda Mishra and Savita Mishra of Rukunadeipur village in Keonjhar Sadar block, was a scholar student from school. After passing out from Kendujhargarh Saraswati Shisshu Mandir, he successfully completed his graduation in Geology. He is currently working as Senior Research Fellow at CSIR National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad. He is continuing PHD under the supervision of chief scientist P. Senthikumar. Both of their research credentials are expected to play a vital role in NASA’s upcoming Artemis mission.

Abhisek’s mother Sabita Mishra said, “I am very much happy and proud of my son. He is a brilliant student. He chose CSIR National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad for research."

“He aimed to be a scientiest and hard labour made this true" said Abhisek’s father Hrudananda Mishra.

