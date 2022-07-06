Odisha 10th Result Out: How to Get Admission to Class 11 via SAMS Portal

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced its matric or Class 10 examination results. A total of 5,61,606 students had appeared in Odisha matric examinations, among these 90.55% of students have managed to pass the exams. Students can check their marks at board’s official portal- bseodisha.nic.in.

After the announcement of the Odisha Board’s Class 10 results, the state’s Department of School and Mass Education will now start the admission process for Class 11 via Student Academic Management System (SAMS), an online portal for managing the admission process, administration, registration, and form fill-up for Class 11

Candidates who have passed the Class 10 examination may register themselves on the SAMS website for enrolling in the admission process for Class 11 streams including arts, commerce, science, vocational, and Sanskrit.

Candidates can log in on the portal using the newly created user-id and password, for applying on the online Common Application Form (CAF) on www.samsodisha.gov.in.

The date for the commencement of the registration process will soon be announced by DSME Odisha.

Odisha SAMS 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1: Log on to SAMS’ official website, www.samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Higher Secondary School link under the School and Mass Education tab on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Click on the “New Student Registration" to start registration on the portal by submitting your name, mobile number, and email ID (optional)

Step 5: Now, click on “Generate OTP"

Step 6: Validate the details by using the six-digit OTP received on your mobile number

Step 7: Create a password and reconfirm.

Step 8: Login to the SAMS portal account using the registered login credentials to proceed further.

After successful registration, log in to your ID on the SAMS portal to access the Common Application Form and complete the admission. Following the admission, the links for attendance, timetable, different academic services, registration card, online examination form-fill, etc. will be made available for the students.

