Odisha: 7 Die After Diarrhoea Breaks out in Kashipur; State Health Min Seeks Report Within 72 Hours

Diarrhea has spread in the tribal area of Kashipur block of Rayagada district in Odisha which claimed 7 lives in the last 5 days. As per reports, special medical teams have arrived in the affected areas and have started treatment.

On the other hand, during the monsoon session of the Odisha assembly, this issue was raised by Congress MLAs demanding Chief Minister’s statement in the house. The parliamentary affairs minister will give the statement in the house on Monday, meanwhile, State Health Minister Naba Das directed to deploy well-experienced doctors in the affected area and submit a report within 72 hours.

At least 6 persons have died due to suspected diarrhea at Tikiri and Dhudukabahal villages under Kashipur block in Rayagada district leaving the district administration on its toes and villagers in a state of panic. A team from the Health Department visited the affected villages to take stock of the situation. The severity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that three persons from Jhadia Sahi of Tikiri village. With over 62 people from four panchayats including Tikiri and Dhudukabahal undergoing treatment at Kashipur, Tikiri, and Rayagada hospitals, a kind of fear has gripped the villagers. Meanwhile, an 11 members team of the Health department visited Tikiri village today. The team members, after carrying out health check-ups of the affected people, sent them to the nearby hospital and disinfected the water sources in the village.

Rayagada Collector Swaddha Dev Singh said that"Multiple cases of diarrhoea have been detected in Kahipur block. The District administration has taken all the precautionary measures to control the situation. The health condition of all the patients is stable. we have pointed out the disinfected water source in the meantime we have arranged an Alternate water source. We have also deployed multiple mobile health teams in affected areas and focusing sanitation. We are trying our level best to stop the disease from spreading further"

“Administration has reached and provided the health service. Still, we are in a panic situation due to the spreading of diarrhoea​. " said a local resident.

Odisha Assembly witnessed uproar on Saturday on this issue. Narasingha Mishra, the leader of the Congress legislature party, brought up the matter during zero hours and demands Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s statement. House repeatedly adjourned due to Congress MLA’s uproar demanding the Chief Minister’s statement. House became normal after Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukh issued a ruling to the Parliamentary affairs minister to give the statement. As per Speaker’s ruling Parliamentary affairs minister Niranjan Pujari will give a statement in the house on Monday.

Senior Congress Leader Narasingh Mishra said that" tribal people are dying after consuming non-food items like liquor and mango kernels. At least six people have died in the past three days due to consumption of such non-food things. it is a “very serious situation"

Rayagada MLA Makaranda Muduli said that" state government to act before diarrhoea develops into cholera. Administration to send a high-level medical team from the state headquarters to the area for adequate treatment of the affected people and checking of contaminated water"

BJD MLA Raj Kishore Das said that" State govt has been providing all the assistance under food security act in Kashipur block of Rayagada district. spreading of diarrhoea is a matter of concern. State govt and local administration are taking all the precautionary measures to tackle the situation"

Notably, Many people of Kashipur block lost their lives to the disease in 2007.

Inputs from Gajmohan Garadia & Ajesh Mallick

