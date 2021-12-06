Odisha: Anganwadi Workers Protest Demanding Govt Employee Recognition, Wage Hike

Thousands of Anganwadi workers stage a dharana in front of the Assembly demanding recognition as government employees and an increase in wages. The association claims that the State government has ignored Anganwadi workers, mini Anganwadi workers and helpers. The association has warned to intensify the protests.

More than 1.5 lakh Anganwadi workers in Odisha have been contributing to the quality improvement of primary education and the prevention of malnutrition and various government programmes. Anganwadi workers have been cooperating in the government work, risking their lives during lockdowns and shutdowns across the State. Even after doing so much work, Anganwadi workers are being forced to work for a salary of only Rs 7,000 per month and don’t have govt. Employee recognition. Demanding increases in salary and recognition as govt employee All Odisha Anganwadi Ladies Workers’ Association staged a strike in protest at Lower PMG, Bhubaneswar.

One Anganawadi worker said, “If the government will not take appropriate steps to fulfil our demand we will continue Ganadhara and strike on the road."

Another worker said, “We are not getting a suitable wage. We are providing service as per the requirements of State machinery. Rs 7,000 is very minimal to maintain our family."

“Skyrocketing prices of LPG and essential commodities have become a headache for all. It is very difficult to maintain a family only for Rs 7,000 per month. We demand Rs 21,000 per month for Anganwadi workers," said another Anganawadi worker.

The association has demanded to abolish all schemes for Anganwadi. All Anganwadi workers should be recognised as government employees. Anganwadi workers should be paid Rs 21,000 per month and assistants Rs 10,500 per month until the government recognition. The government should increase the retirement benefits to Rs 5 lakh and a pension of Rs 5,000 per month for Anganwadi workers and assistants. The Anganwadi Center should be recognised as a school and the death benefits for workers and helpers should be increased.

Pruthiwiraj Panda, State President, Bharatiya Majdur Sangh said, “We demand government employee recognition to all Anganwadi workers and coworkers. If the government will not take appropriate steps Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh will intensify the agitation."

