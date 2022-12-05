Odisha: Bank Official’s Death Mystery Solved; Cops Says He was Being Blackmailed with Nude Video Calls, 2 Held

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a bank official who allegedly died by suicide in Odisha’s Sonepur.

The police have found that Divya Ranjan Mishra, who working as an agriculture officer with the Punjab National Bank’s Barpali branch in Bargarh district, took the extreme step of ending his life as he was being blackmailed by the accused with nude video calls.

Addressing a press conference today, Sonepur Superintendent of Police Amresh Kumar Panda said the Mishra was under mental stress due to the blackmailing.

The bank officer had died on August 8 after jumping into a river in Dunguripali area of the Sonepur district. Two days later, his body was recovered from the river.

As per police sources, a five-member criminal gang in Rajasthan had demanded money from Mishra by blackmailing him with nude video calls. The accused were identifying themselves as officials of CBI and threatening the bank officer of exposing him.

The arrested persons have been identified as prime accused Mehboob and his aide Adil.

Fearing embarrassment, Mishra had transferred around Rs 26 lakh to five bank accounts of the accused in 40 instalments.

Police came to know about the matter during an investigation while examining the deceased’s bank account after his death.

