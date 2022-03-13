Odisha: BJP Demands Action Against Suspended BJD MLA Who Rammed Vehicle into Crowd

Suspended Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev, who rammed his vehicle into 18 people on Saturday, seems headed for trouble, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded stern action against him in an attempt to murder case.

The 18 people, including police personnel, got injured, as Jagdev allegedly rammed his car into a crowd assembled in front of Banpur Block in Odisha’s Khordha district during the Panchayat Samiti Chairman election on Saturday.

The incident happened around 11am near the Banapur block office, where an indirect election for the post of block chairman was underway.

Central Range IG Narasingh Bhola told News18 that the incident took place when the police personnel and some people tried to stop the MLA from entering. He rammed his vehicle into the crowd, Bhola said, adding that action will be taken as per the law.

The Banpur police have registered a case against Jagdev. The accused MLA, who is undergoing treatment, is on police custody. He will be arrested after discharge.

In view of situation, the administration has imposed section 144 in Banapur of Khorda district. The situation is under control.

Jagdev has been charged under section 307, 323, 324, 325, 326 of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, intimidation of a civil servant from duty and criminal planning to prevent a civil servant from performing his duties.

Banpur police officer Rashmiranjan Sahu, sub-inspector Chandan Das and eight policemen were injured in the incident.

Kohrda SP Alekha Chanra Pahi said, “A case has registered in Banapur Police station as per the allegation of a woman sub-inspector. Similarly, an injured person has also filed an FIR in this connection."

BJP-BJD TUSSLE

Senior BJP leader and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “Jagdev is a habitual offender and his act is a conspiracy to kill democracy. Why is the BJD not expelling Jagdev? Suspension of Jagdev from the BJD was a drama as he was attending the party programmes."

BJD parliamentarian Pinaki Mishra reminded Patra of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. “Jagdev was suspended from the party three months ago. As per the party’s provision, if the suspension is not lifted for three months, it will be deemed as expulsion. The BJP should look into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident before commenting," Mishra said.

Demanding a hearing in a fast-track court, the state BJP will observe satyagraha in all urban areas, block and district headquarters on Monday. “We will tie black bands on our mouths," said BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra.

Sasmit Patra, Rajya Sabha member from BJD, said, “The BJP should not indulge in double standards."

