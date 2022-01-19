Odisha: BSF to Launch Boat Ambulance Services in Cutoff Area of Malkangiri District

The Border Security Force (BSF) will launch boat ambulance services in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri district in Odisha. People of the area get the services from January 26 for shifting of patients to nearby hospitals in Swabhiman anchal.

This service will available on both sides of the Balimela dam of Malkangiri. Near about 35 villages will get the facilities.

BSGF IG S.C.Budakoti said, “To facilitate medical service at doorsteps in cutoff areas of Malkangiri district, the BSF to launch boat ambulance from Republic Day. Near about 10,000 people from 35 villages will be benefited from this service."

BSF has been taking several public welfare programmes in the area. People have been taking advantage of different government schemes and being self-reliant.

“There is no fear of Maoists, we are living happily. It is being possible due to the State government plan. BSF personnel have been watching us round the clock. We are very happy with this service," said a resident of Swabhiman anchal.

