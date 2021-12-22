Odisha CM Appeals People to Remain Alert, Follow Covid Norms as State Detects First Omicron Cases

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today appealed to the people of the State to remain alert and strictly adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. “Now infections due to new variant of Covid-19-Omicron are spreading very fast. Therefore, we have to remain alert. I am appealing to you to always wear a mask, wash your hands repeatedly and maintain social distance," said CM Naveen.

Odisha has adopted a cautious approach towards the pandemic from the beginning. We have been able to successfully control the first and second waves of Covid despite challenging situations. We are now battle-hardened and I am sure we will be able to successfully tackle this resurgence as well," said Naveen.

He further said, “We have to reactivate all our protocols and keep the Covid facilities and personnel on high alert. We have to enforce the Covid safety protocols strictly. I urge the DGP to continue the good work done by the Police since the first wave and enforce strictly," Naveen said.

Two international travellers in the State were found to be infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Tuesday. Odisha Government has decided to send more samples for genome sequencing to detect Omicron cases. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra convened a meeting of senior officials of the Health Department to discuss a strategy to prepare for the Omicron scare.

So far, the Covid-19 positive samples of foreign returnees were being sent for genome sequencing. However, to ensure a more robust procedure to check the spread of Omicron, those samples with higher CT (cycle threshold) value will undergo genome sequencing, Director of Public Health, Dr Niranjan Mishra said.

Dr Mishra, who was also a part of the high-level meeting convened by the Chief Secretary, added that the government is very likely to announce a special guideline on the eve of New Year to check crowding at public places. The School and Mass Education Department has been directed to ensure complete isolation of students who test positive to check the spread of the infection.

“Similarly, the Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have advised to ramp up vaccination drives in their respective districts and Corporation. They have been asked to issue guidelines and restrictions to check crowding during Christmas and New Year period," Dr Mishra said.

