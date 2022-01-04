Odisha CM Directs Officials to Keep Health Infrastructure Battle Ready Amid Surge in Covid Cases

Amid the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases and increasing total positive Rate (TPR) since the last five days in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed officials to keep the entire health infrastructure battle-ready to face the emerging situation.

The CM took a review of the preparedness for the impending third wave of the pandemic and directed the officials to prepare all Covid hospitals fully ready within 10 days. The Chief Minister gave clear instructions to arrange beds, critical care units in line with the highest level of medical emergency protocol followed during the second wave of the pandemic last year. He also directed the officials to calibrate restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus cases while maintaining care in order not to disrupt the livelihood of people.

Urging the people once again to religiously adhere to all necessary Covid-19 protocols like wearing of masks, regular hand sanitisation regularly.

Advertisement

>Day-wise Covid positive cases

January 3: There are 680 new Covid positive cases detected in different districts of Odisha. Of which, 0-18 years are 119. In quarantine, 397 and Local contacts 283.

January 2: There are 424 new cases detected. Of which 0-18 years 47. There are 246 people quarantined and 178 detected from local contacts

January 1: 424 new cases detected, Of which 0-18 years 67. In quarantine, 249 & 175 detected from local contacts.

December 31, 2021: A total of 298 new cases detected. Of which 0-18 years: 33. In quarantine: 176 & 122 positive detected from local contacts.

“Currently, Covid-19 is witnessing an upward surge in the State. Considering the rising number of cases in the neighbouring States, it is most likely that Odisha too will witness more cases in the near future. The first and the second wave picked up late in the State. Hence, people have to be fully cautious and strictly adhere to the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. We have a collective responsibility to keep the third wave under control. The state government is fully prepared to meet any kind of eventualities arising out of the emerging situation. New Covid-19 guidelines will be issued accordingly," Health Director Bijay Mohapatra said.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of children in the age of 15-18 years has been kicked off in the State from Monday. The vaccination drive is currently underway at 945 centres across the State. A total of 80,129 children under 15-18 years of age received the jabs on the first day. Around 31,00,000 children under this age group category will take their first dose of vaccines in the coming days. As per the requirement, the number of special vaccination centres will be increased.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.