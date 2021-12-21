Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 3,000 for House Repairs, to Benefit 30 Lakh Families

Beneficiaries under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) and who are being deprived of the central scheme, the state government will provide house repair assistance to the deserved. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced financial support of Rs 3,000 for eligible beneficiaries under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY) to repair the house.

The Cabinet has approved the proposal to provide house repair assistance to beneficiaries of BPGY and two other state-sponsored housing schemes for construction workers and mining area residents, announced the Chief Minister on Tuesday.

The state government will also provide Rs 5,000 crores for house repairs to the needy families who were deprived of availing houses under the Central scheme. Both the assistance amounts will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Around 30 lakh families will be benefitted from this.

In a video message addressed to the people of the State, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that “Every family should have a dignified household. This was the dream of Biju Babu for Odisha. To fulfil this, the State Government has launched the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana. And the financial assistance for repair has been approved by the Cabinet. Since 2014, the Odisha Government has spent more than Rs 22,000 crore on the same. Besides, the State is spending nearly 50 per cent of the cost for the construction of houses under the Central housing scheme in the State. However, many beneficiaries, especially in the rural areas and western Odisha, are facing problems and are yet to get a house under the Central scheme",

“In view of the problems being faced by poor people, the State Cabinet has taken a historic decision to give an assistance of Rs 3000 to the beneficiaries of BPGY for house repair. It has also decided to give an assistance of Rs 5000 for house repair to those who are being deprived to get a house in Central scheme.

This financial assistance will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, which will cost the State Rs 1444 crore. The amount will be spent from the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana. Around 30 lakh families will benefit from this decision of the State government" said CM Naveen Pattnaik.

With inputs from Mahesh Nanda>

