Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Cancels His Birthday Celebrations, Urges Party Workers to Help Families Impacted By COVID

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided not to celebrate his birthday on Saturday in view of the prevailing Covid-19 situation, a statement issued by the his office said on Friday.

In the statement, Patnaik, also the president of Biju Janata Dal (BJD), urged his supporters, well-wishers, and his party leaders not to visit his residence, Naveen Nivas, and instead help the families of those who died due to Covid-19.

He also encouraged his well wishers to donate blood and plasma on the occasion.

Last year also, he had not celebrated his birthday due to the pandemic.

