Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik Cracks Whip on Corrupt and Incompetent Officials

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has been continuously emphasizing a high degree of morality and integrity in public service with careful consideration of the policy of zero tolerance towards any act of immorality, inefficiency or lack of integrity. Taking this into consideration, four more officials of the State government including three from the Odisha Administrative Service, one former superintendent engineer, two CDPOs, former deputy superintendent of excise, and a block office cashier were awarded compulsory retirement due to corruption charges.

With this, around 130 officials have been awarded compulsory retirement by the government.

Former tahsildar and in-charge sub-registrar of Nimapara, Rama Chandra Jena, is facing three corruption cases. The Odisha Vigilance had seized five PAN cards and around Rs 5 lakh from his possession during a raid on November 2. He had been placed under suspension since then.

Similarly, former deputy collector of Jagatsinghpur, Gouranga Charan Mohanty, is facing seven corruption cases. He had been charged with embezzlement of government funds and irregularities in the implementation of government schemes.

Former tehsildar of Lathikata in Sundargarh district who is incumbent BDO of Ambabhona in Bargarh district, Alphonsa Bilung, is facing three corruption cases. He had granted undue favour in terms of conversion of land and revenue collection.

A former superintending engineer of the Baitarani Irrigation Division, Keonjhar, Bidhan Chandra Sahu, is facing one corruption case. The Vigilance had caught him with Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash when he was on his way home in Cuttack on October 9. He was also found in possession of disproportionate assets during subsequent raids on properties associated with him.

The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Biswanathpur under Lanjigarh block in Kalahandi district, Meena Patra, had been caught on October 4 while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80, 000 from a complainant for clearing bills of two SHGs regarding the supply of Chhatua. She was also found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.8 crore.

Similarly, the CDPO of Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district, Pushpanjali Rath, had been caught on October 25 while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for the selection of Anganwadi workers. She was also found in possession of disproportionate assets.

Former in-charge superintendent of excise of Deogarh district, Ajit Kumar Mohapatra, had been caught by Odisha Vigilance on September 29 while taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh from a liquor vendor. He was also found in possession of disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance officials today raided the office and residences of Tihidi block office cashier Prabhakar Pradhan on charges of acquisition and possession of property disproportionate to his known source of income.

Similarly, the cashier of the Tihidi block office, Prabhakar Pradhan, had been accused of accepting illegal gratification of Rs 20 lakh from various beneficiaries. He had misappropriated Rs 20.25 lakh belonging to 34 beneficiaries of the Indira Awas Yojana. This money was allegedly transferred to the accounts of his relatives from 2016 to 2018. He had been subsequently arrested.

It is worthwhile to mention that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has always emphasized the importance of transparency in the administrative system. As per the Chief Minister’s approach, the state government has continued to crack down on corrupt and incompetent officials.

