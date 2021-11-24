Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Parikrama Prakalpa Project in Puri

Heritage City of Puri to get a Heritage Corridor soon as Gajapati Dibyashingh Dev laid the foundation stone of Shri Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa in presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik on Wednesday. The first servitor of Lord Jagannath, Puri Gajapati had been performing the rituals of Mahayajna as Karta for the last two days.

Shri Mandir Parikrama Prakalpa is an ambitious project of the State government. The district administration had carried out a massive eviction drive within the 75-metre radius of Shri Mandir last year. The Jagannath Heritage Corridor project, which is a part of the “ABADHA" (Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture) scheme, aims at transforming Puri into a world-class heritage city. The government has purchased land from 115 families around the temple to execute the project. The Chief Minister felicitated the landowners who have donated their land adjacent to the heritage corridor project.

Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, Odisha PCC President Niranjan Patnaik and Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and other dignitaries were also present.

The Chief Minister said, “Today is a historic day for all Jagannath devotees across the globe and indeed a sacred day for the people of Odisha."

Krishan Kumar, Chief Administrator, Shri Jagnnath Temple said, “Temple administration has organised special puja on account of foundation stone ceremony of the Heritage Corridor. Shila Bije rituals were performed near Meghanad Pacheri (outer boundary wall). People who have donated land were also felicitated. The administration also taking steps for Dhadi darshan of Holy Trinity."

Being implemented at a cost of nearly Rs 800 crore, it envisages the development of mutts, a Shri Jagannath reception centre, amenities for devotees and enhanced security within a 75-metre radius of the shrine.

BJP MLA Jayant Sarangi said, “It is a very good step for the preservation of the heritage and beautification of the city. There should be no politics. Everyone should come forward to develop Jagannath Dham Puri. It will help to spread Jagannath Culture globally".

“It is a good step for the development of the heritage city. It will give new look to the Shri Jagnnath Temple. Devotees can take the opportunity of panoramic view of the temple," said PCC President Niranjan Pattnaik.

“We have donated our home for Shri Mandir Parikrama Project. We are happy with this project," said Banamali Panda, a local.

After completion of the project, it will provide expansive and unobstructed corridors around the Meghanada Pacheri to allow the devotees to have a panoramic view of Shri Jagnnath Temple & Neelchakra.

