Odisha CM Inaugurates 2 Major Irrigation Projects in Mayurbhanj, to Benefit Over 2.5 Lakh Farmers

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated two major irrigation projects in Mayurbhanj district, which will facilitate over 27,000 hectares of agricultural land and, in turn, benefit more than 2.5 lakh farmers.

Patnaik inaugurated Subarnarekha and Deo irrigation projects, worth Rs 1,508 crore, during a one-day trip to Mayurbhanj district. The projects will also benefit Balasore district.

Subarnarekha irrigation project, built at a cost of Rs 685 crore, will be able to irrigate 17,121 hectares of farmland in the two districts. It will benefit close to 55,000 farmers. Similarly, Deo irrigation project built at the cost of Rs 823 crore can irrigate 9,900 hectares. Both projects will provide facilities to around two lakh people in 100 villages of Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of several other development works in the district. Highlighting the state government’s development programmes on agriculture, education and health, Patnaik said all such programmes had empowered people.

He said, “Mayurbhanj district has a unique identity for its art and culture throughout India. The Mayurbhanj tribe has a rich tradition and President (Droupadi) Murmu has further enhanced its glory. We all are proud of her. I pay respect to the land of Pandit Raghunath Murmu. Mayurbhanj is well-known across the country for its art and culture. Droupadi Murmu, a daughter of Mayurbhanj, has made all Odias proud by becoming the President of India. I am extremely happy to launch two irrigation projects in Mayurbhanj today. The farmers of the district will reap immense benefits from the two projects."

Farmers thanked the CM, and said they were happy that the area will have such facilities after a long time. It will now be easier to perform agricultural activities and the crop can be harvested all the year round, they added.

“We thank chief minister Naveen Patnaik for this. With this new chapter added in district’s agriculture, farmers of both Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts will get benefits of the project," said a farmer.

(With inputs from Rabindra Nayak in Mayurbhanj)

