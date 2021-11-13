Odisha CM Patnaik Launches Smart Health Cards for 3,63,000 Beneficiaries

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Bargarh district on Saturday to launch a programme to distribute Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) Smart health cards.

As many as 3,63,000 beneficiaries of Bargarh were provided with the BSKY Smart Health Cards. Various developmental projects worth Rs 295 crore were inaugurated and foundation stones were also laid by the CM during the function.

The CM also inaugurated the 71 smart schools that have been transformed under the 5T initiative. Later, the cards were distributed to beneficiaries in 12 blocks and panchayats of the district.

The entire programme was held in the presence of limited guests following strict Covid protocols. The RTPCR test has been made mandatory for all the people who will attend the meeting including beneficiaries, media representatives, police and the officials of district administration.

Earlier CM Patnaik had also visited Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj to distribute the same.

On the occasion of the 75th year of India’s Independence, the Chief Minister had announced to provide Smart Health Cards to 3.5 crore people in the State under BSKY. The BSKY smart health card will entitle the beneficiaries’ free treatment at all government hospitals of the State and more than 200 private hospitals of the State and outside.

Each family can avail of treatment benefits up to Rs 5 lakh per annum under the scheme and in the case of women family members, the limit is Rs 10 lakh.

