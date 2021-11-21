Odisha CM Patnaik Urges PM to Extend Free Rice Distribution for 8 Months Until Covid-19 Situation Improves

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for additional allocation of rice for at least next eight months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to be distributed among beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the state until the Covid-19 pandemic situation improves and normalcy is restored.

Patnaik thanked the central government for providing seven months of free rice under PMGKAY in Odisha from May to November 2021 during the pandemic. “Provision of food grains free of cost to people at this critical juncture ensured that not a single needy and vulnerable person was deprived of food grains during the pandemic," he wrote in the letter.

“Odisha has prioritized distribution of seven months’ quota of PMGKAY-III foodgrains to the NFSA beneficiaries and completed it by 5th of November 2021. Similar facility was also extended to all the beneficiaries of the State covered under its own Food Security Scheme," Patnaik mentioned.

The CM stressed that despite the fast pace of vaccination drive in Odisha, new Covid-19 infections continue to surface. “Also, other economic activities are yet to reach the pre-pandemic level as a result of which people still struggle to lead a normal life…"

Thus, he said he felt it was necessary that the government provides relief to the vulnerable during this critical period.

“Since adequate food grains are available at present with the government, I would request you to kindly consider extension of additional allocation of rice at least for the next 8 (eight) months under PMGKAY for distribution among the beneficiaries under NFSA till the pandemic situation improves and complete normalcy is restored in the state," Patnaik concluded.

