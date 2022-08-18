Odisha CM Takes Aerial Survey of Flood-Affected Areas; Asks Officials to Provide Relief Materials for 15 Days

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Odisha on Thursday. Patnaik surveyed the flood situation in Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapada districts. The CM also took stock of the flood situation in the Mahanadi river’s delta region.

The Chief Minister has expressed concern over the large areas affected by floods. Many agricultural lands and houses have also been damaged. The Chief Minister has ordered to speed up the relief work and asked the officials to provide cooked food, health care, drinking water supply, and also to provide necessary fodder and veterinary treatment for the animals in the affected areas for 15 days. The CM directed damage assessment to be done within 7 days of floodwaters receding and extend assistance to 15 days.

The Chief Minister has announced 15 days of relief for the flood-affected areas of Khurudha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts and seven days of relief for the flood-affected areas of Sambalpur, Baragarh, Sonepur, Boudh, and Anugul districts. Earlier, the CM had asked officials to ensure “zero casualties" in the floods.

The floods have affected 12 districts affecting nearly 4.67 lakh people and more than 53,000 people have been evacuated from the flood-affected districts.

