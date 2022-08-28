Odisha Cop's Kin Protest After Her Death by Suicide, Say Was Under 'Pressure' Due to Harassment by Boss

The family of a policewoman, who died by suicide, staged an agitation in front of G Udaygiri police station in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Sunday. The woman’s family lodged a complaint against her immediate senior, Rebati Sabar, alleging alleging that she was under “intense pressure" due to the misbehaviour and harassment inflicted on her by her boss.

The woman, identified as sub-inspector Swagatika Behera, belonged to Nirakarpur in Khordha district. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her quarters in G Udaygiri on Saturday morning. She was immediately taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The woman’s family are demanding the arrest of her senior officer, with the brother saying, “My sister was under intense pressure because of the misbehaviour and harassment inflicted on her by her boss. The case needs a thorough probe and we demand the suspension of her boss. We will continue the stir till we justice."

Kandhamal superintendent of police Vinit Agarwal said he has held a discussion with the family members. “A case registered in G Udaygiri police station. As per directions of the SP, an investigation is on. An inquest will be conducted in the presence of the family members and it will all be videographed. A team of doctors will be deployed for a post-mortem and the investigation will happen as per the report. We will take all steps to maintain transparency and neutrality in this investigation," said Fulbani deputy superintendent of police BM Harpal.

