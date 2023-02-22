Odisha Crime Branch to Seek FBI's Help in Solving Minister Naba Das Murder Case: CM Patnaik

In a major development in the Naba Das murder case, the Crime Branch of Odisha has sought the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States of America (USA) to solve the mystery, after it failed to ascertain the motive behind the minister’s killing.

Addressing the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that the state government has requested the Ministry of Home Affairs to “facilitate an evaluation of the behaviour of the accused by the Behavioral Support Unit of the FBI of USA."

Patnaik’s statement came amid the ongoing political slugfest during the Budget Session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, where Opposition for the past two days has been demanding a fair probe into the murder.

Advertisement

Patnaik asserted in the House that no stone would be left unturned to ensure a “full, fair and open investigation in the case with the assistance of the best forensic experts in India and abroad."

Odisha minister Naba Kishore Das was shot in the chest, allegedly by Gopal Das, the dismissed assistant sub-inspector of police, at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district on January 29. He died at a Bhubaneswar hospital hours later.

Claiming that the manner in which the" very sensitive case was being politicised had shocked him as well as the people of Odisha", the Chief Minister slammed the Opposition and said, “I pity, the opposition, especially the state BJP that has no other agenda except politicising heinous crimes and demoralising our police force which is the pride of Odisha."

Further recounting the developments of the ongoing probe into the case, Patnaik said the state government handed over the probe to the Crime Branch.

“The Crime Branch has been asked to do a thorough and scientific investigation to establish the truth in the case. The Crime Branch has taken services of the best forensic experts in the country in this case. The State Forensic Science laboratory, the Central Forensic Science Laboratory at New Delhi and the Gujarat State Forensic Science Laboratory at Gandhi Nagar are assisting the Odisha Crime Branch. Basing on the witness examination and the interrogation of the accused person, a psychiatric evaluation of Gopal Das has been carried out by a board consisting of four psychiatric experts," Patnaik informed the House in a long statement.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister further noted that to examine whether the accused is telling the truth or is being deceptive, he has been subjected to forensic psychological assessment and layered voice analysis tests by experts from the Central Forensic Science laboratory, New Delhi.

Advertisement

“He was also subjected to narco-analysis by experts at the Gujarat State Forensic Science Laboratory to detect deception or any additional clue. So, all possible steps are being taken and the best experts are being consulted," he asserted.

“To ensure transparency in the investigation, my government had requested the Odisha High Court to nominate one sitting or retired Judge of HC to monitor the investigation of this case. The HC nominated Justice J.P. Das (retired) to monitor the investigation of the case," he added.

Read all the Latest India News here