Odisha: Devotees Allowed to Take Part in Lord Jagannath's Snana Yatra in Puri This Year

After a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, devotees will be allowed to witness the Snana Jatra (ceremonial bathing ritual) of Lord Jagannath and his sibling deities in Puri this year. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in Odisha on Thursday took the decision at a meeting held to discuss preparations for the upcoming Snana Purnima and Rath Jatra.

Snana Jatra will be held on 14 June outside the 12th-century shrine. Puri district and Shree Jagannath Temple administration are being prepared for the smooth conduct of rituals.

Jitendra Sahu, the temple’s ritual administrator, said, “Deva Snana Purnima of the holy trinity will be held on June 14. In view of the smooth conduct of the festival, the chief administrator held a discussion with different Nijogs. Members of Daitapati Nijog, Puspalak, Pujapanda, Pratihari, Khuntia, and Suarmahasuar Nijog attended the meeting. We will discuss details in the next meeting."

Chhatisha Nijog secretary Ramkrushna Das Mohapatra said, “Devotees will be very happy to know that for this time, they will be allowed to witness rituals from near Snana Mandap after Hati Besha and also participate in the ‘Sahana Mela’ of the sibling deities for two-three hours after Hati Besha."

Last two years, devotees were denied permission to congregate at Snana Jatra, amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Temple Management Committee said, “After a gap of two years, Snana Jatra will be held this year with public participation. Devotees will be able to have Darshan of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Lord Sudarshan, and Devi Subhadra, from the path below the bathing altar. Devotees will not be charged for darshan on Snana Mandap."

