Baburam Dey, a senior Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official — accused of sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani spy — was sent to four days in police custody on Saturday by a court in Odisha’s Balasore district.

Dey, 57, was arrested on charges of passing sensitive information to his handler, suspected to be a Pakistan national for for “sexual as well as monetary gratification."

Dey was posted at the DRDO) Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Balasore. He has bee booked under Section 3,4 and 5 of Official Secret Acts 1923, 34, 120-A and 120-B of IPC.

The Baleswar SDJM court gave him four days in police custody.

According to the police, his assets will be thoroughly investigated and his WhatsApp chats, sexually explicit photos and videos were found in his phone, which was seized.

Dey was at most times present during the testing of missiles and cluster bombs by DRDO and other defence agencies. He was also in touch with staff and scientists.

In fact, Dey had very cordial relations with scientists, sources told News18. He shared information on the BANSI, QRSAM Missiles, Prithvi, BrahMos.

Balasore Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath said, “we are 100% confident that sensitive information in form of visual images and communication has been transmitted."

Initial investigation traced the IP address of the woman handler to Rawalpindi, police added.

“Police have interrogated several DRDO employees in this incident. Accused Baburam’s family members will be interrogated," Nath said.

According to Nath, Dey used two bank accounts- in Axis Bank and State Bank of India- for transactions.

In another similar case, contractual cameraman Iswar Behera of Chandipur ITR was arrested in 2015. Four contractual employees and regular employee of ITR were arrested in September 2021 on charges of espionage.

