Odisha: Elderly Couple Spends Rs 1.50 Lakh to Build Grave for Themselves in Gajapati

Nobody knows when death will come. While people are busy with their lives, an elderly couple has made a grave kabar) for themselves in their village and it has become a much-discussed topic across Odisha. This strange incident has been reported in Souri village of Nuagada block in the Gajapati district.

Laxman Bhuyan (80) and his wife Jengi Bhuyan (70) are living in an asbestos-roofed house in the village and have not spent their lifelong savings on constructing a big house. Rather, Laxman has constructed a grave with a tomb for his wife and himself. He has spent Rs 1.50 lakh for this and sold away whatever assets he had.

Despite having sons and daughters, the couple lives alone. Laxman said, “We are in the last stage of life and do not know when will die. We will live here in the grave after death. That’s why I constructed it on my own will."

The graves were constructed two to three years ago. After completing it, the couple also arranged a feast for the villagers. Everyone is surprised by the incident. “We are astonished when we saw him collecting construction materials for constructing graves for himself and his wife," said a villager.

