Odisha: Elephant Runs Amuck in Bhubaneswar, Tranquilized Hours Later

A wild elephant entered the capital city Bhubaneswar late last night. It was tranquilised near Aiginia on Wednesday morning. The elephant was first sighted in Dhauli Later it arrived near Lingaraj Temple through Garage Chhak. Subsequently, it entered Aiginia of Khandagiri area. A joint team of police and forest department personnel struggled for hours to drive away the elephant. After being tranquilised. The elephant was lifted up to the truck with the help of a crane after the forest staff tied a rope around the elephant’s legs.

Around 9:30 AM in the morning, the forest department took the elephant in a truck (haiwa) and went to Patia forest of Khurda district. The elephant kept on the Haiwa and move towards Khorda. The forest official poured water on the elephants to cool them down from the heat. The forest department then planned to leave the elephant in the nearest jungle. They were opposed by the people near Arjunpur in the Khorda district. Their vehicle was stopped and the forest department team was forced to return.

“The male tusker entered into the capitalcity through Garage Chhak. We were tracking the elephant movement whole night. Finally our team abled to tranqulise the tusker and shift to a safer place," a department official said.

While Nalsing reached the forest, people protested there too. Finally, the forest department decided that the elephants would be taken to Ketkijhar in Khorda. On the way to bring the elephant, a branch of a tree hit on the head of the elephant. A team veterinarian checked the elephant’s health in Ketkijhar. After 2 hours the elephant the elephant was taken to the Chandka forest.

“We are facing lots of problem due to elephant menace. While villagers are depending upon jungle and facing problem due wild animal menace. So we demand the forest official should not left the wild elephant here in view of life and property" said local people.

