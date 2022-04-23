Odisha: First Year MBBS Student Falls off Roof at Balangir Medical College, Dies

A medical student died after falling off the roof of a hostel at Bhima Bhoi Medical College in Odisha’s Balangir district on Saturday. The deceased, a native of Haryana residing in the new boys hostel of the medical college in Balangir, has been identified as Nishant Kumar and is a first-year MBBS student.

Nishant’s mother, who reached Balangir along with other family members on Saturday, alleged that her son has been murdered.

“My son was psychologically tormented and later murdered. He had cleared NEET without any coaching in the first attempt. Due to ragging and torture by seniors, he was not able to concentrate on studies and prepare the schedule," said deceased Nishant’s mother.

The family further alleged that Nishant had narrated the ordeal to them over a video call describing how senior students were harassing him.

“I used to call my son daily. He was crying due to harassment. When I asked Nishant to report the matter to the authorities, he stopped me saying that seniors would torture him more for complaining. Two days back, the seniors had abused him and were mentally very disturbed," Nishant’s mother added.

The family members alleged that the seniors had made some WhatsApp groups and used to call the juniors for ragging at late night hours.

A team of senior police officials including forensic experts conducted an inspection at Nishant’s lodging room no 312. The team has collected some documents, diaries and other articles for verification.

(With inputs from Chandrabhanu Molana)

