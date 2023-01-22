Home » News » India » Odisha: Five Medals, Other Valuables Stolen from Former India Hockey Captain’s Govt Residence

Odisha: Five Medals, Other Valuables Stolen from Former India Hockey Captain’s Govt Residence

Unidentified miscreants took five medals, a desktop computer, two television sets, a gold chain and a gold ring

Advertisement

By: Dipak SamalSumant Sundaray

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: January 22, 2023, 23:03 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Police said they suspected some local residents were behind the burglary at Prabodh Tirkey’s house in Bhubaneshwar. (Representational image: Shutterstock/File)
Police said they suspected some local residents were behind the burglary at Prabodh Tirkey’s house in Bhubaneshwar. (Representational image: Shutterstock/File)

Medals and other valuables belonging to former India hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey were stolen from his government residence in Bhubaneshwar, when he and his family were away at their native village.

According to sources, the unidentified miscreants took five medals, a desktop computer, two television sets, a gold chain and a gold ring.

When Prabodh’s elder brother returned to Bhubaneswar, he found the lock of the house broken. He suspects that the neighbours could have had a hand in the burglary. Police have filed an FIR at Capital police station and an investigation is on to arrest the culprits.

Prabodh Tirkey was the national captain of sub-junior, junior and India A teams and finally became the Team India captain. He was in the Indian team that won the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai. He has a total of 135 international caps.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

“We went to our village, and there was no one in the house. When I returned, I found the lock of my house broken. Inside, everything was scattered and some of the medals were missing," said Ashok Tirkey, Prabodh’s brother.

Bhubaneshwar DCP Pratik Singh said police suspected local residents were behind the burglary.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on
Authors : Dipak Samal & Sumant Sundaray

first published: January 22, 2023, 23:03 IST
last updated: January 22, 2023, 23:03 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Sharvari, Janhvi Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Shanaya Kapoor And Suhana Khan Seen Partying With Kendall Jenner In Dubai, See Inside Pics