Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is on a two-day visit to Odisha, attended a post-budget discussion in Bhubaneswar. She interacted with various stakeholders from the industry, trade, banking & insurance on the budget, and addressed a press meet.

Sitharaman said the coastal state will not be accorded the special category status.

“Special category status will not be accorded to Odisha. In fact, the status will not be accorded to any other state in future. The Finance Commission has sent recommendations in this regard to the Centre. Telangana, which is the newest state of India, has been accorded the status after it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh," said the Finance Minister.

Notably, Odisha has been seeking special category status for last many years by citing its vast backward regions and frequent occurrences of natural calamities like cyclones and floods.

A special category status is a classification given by the Centre to states having hilly terrains, strategic international borders and economic and infrastructural backwardness.

The special category status was first introduced in 1969 when the Fifth Finance Commission sought to provide preferential treatment to some states in the form of central assistance and tax breaks.

So far, altogether 11 states including Assam, Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram and Uttarakhand have been accorded the special category state status.

The Finance Minister further said that the GST compensation regime has been extended till 2026.

The Centre is also repaying the loans availed during the Covid-19 pandemic to distribute among the states. The states will not be affected as the GST revenue has also gone up post-pandemic, she said .

The Sitaraman came to the press conference wearing Odisha’s famous Sambalpur saree. Commenting on the saree, the Finance Minister said, “I love the Sambalpuri saree very much." Now I am buying sambalpuri sarees. I have many sambhalpuri sarees. I like Sambalpuri sarees as well as other sarees. I have most of the sarees made in Odisha. The central government is taking steps towards the development of Odisha’s Sambalpuri Sarees along with other weavers, painters, landscape artists.

Sitharaman, also visited IIT-Bhubaneswar and interact with the students . Today she likely to return Delhi .

