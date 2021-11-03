Odisha Forest Dept Seize Police Van Loaded With Illegal Timber, Three Cops Detained

The law was broken by the guardians of law as a police van was seized by the forest department in Paralakhemundi town in Odisha for smuggling timber.

Three people, including the van driver, have been detained by the forest department in the Gajapati district. All are members of the OSAP 3rd Battalion of Police.

The forest department has also seized more than Rs 60,000 worth of teak wood along with the van. The police team was transporting timber from Paralakhemundi to Bhubaneswar.

The Paralakhemundi ACF Gouri Prasad Rath said the police van contained valuable teak wood worth more than Rs 60,000. The driver of the van, Sridhar Mohapatra, said he was taking the wood for personal work. But the exact details will come to light after further investigation, the ACF said.

But the police driver confessed to making a mistake by taking the sticks inside the police van. The other two police officials were on their way to Bhubaneswar.

“Police were on their way to Bhubaneswar for van service," Sridhar said.

OSAP 3rd Battalion Commandant Juria Behera said that they were investigating the matter but added whether, for personal use or any other purpose, it is completely illegal to transport timber inside a police van in the absence of the forest department. It is also suspected that a senior police officer was involved in the plan.

