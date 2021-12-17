Odisha Govt Approves ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's Mega Project Worth Over Rs 1 Lakh Cr; Details Here

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Friday approved the proposal of the much-awaited mega steel plant of Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel to be set up at the Mahakalpara block in Kendrapara district. Mittal will set up a 24 MTPA steel plant against an investment of Rs 1,02,275 crore. The project will generate direct employment for 16,000 people.

It will be the largest project in the manufacturing sector in the country and to produce 24 MT of various grades of steel with its latest green steelmaking technology.

Along with the steel plant, Mittal will set up a cement plant that can produce 18.75 MT of cement annually, making it one of the largest cement manufacturing plants in the country and will boost the infrastructure development in the region.

Through this investment, the Odisha government will give a push to the extensive socio-economic development across the region. This mega project will get completed in seven years in phases.

The logistic infrastructure, power and water utilities and all the clearances for the project will be provided in a time-bound manner by the government agencies, which will be monitored by a “High Power Committee" chaired by the Chief Secretary, Odisha.

Along with the steel complex, the company will also develop a downstream industry park to promote the MSMEs and help import substitution. A large number of ancillary manufacturing companies are also expected to put up their units in this region to support the huge steel-making facility.

With this massive investment, Odisha has garnered investments worth Rs2.70 lakh crore in the past 12 months, creating potential employment opportunities for over 1.6 lakh persons. The infrastructure to be developed for the Kendrapara projects facility will give a boost to the logistics and overall development of the region. This modern, green and environment-friendly facility will put Kendrapara and Odisha on the world steel map.

A number of international equipment manufacturers will be stakeholders in this project and catalyze more employment opportunities to Odisha.

“It is the largest manufacturing investment of Odisha. The largest steel plant of India and largest single location cement plant of India," said Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary, Industries.

Odisha is enjoying the tag of the largest steel-producing state in the country and such projects will further enhance the production to cross the 100 MT steelmaking capacity by 2030.

LN Mittal, the executive chairman of ArcellorMittal Nippon Steel, met Naveen Patnaik in August and discussed about the mega steel plant at Kendrapada district. The Chief Minister assured all support for the speedy implementation of the proposed steel project and asked him to expedite it.

