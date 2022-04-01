Odisha Govt Extends Free Rice Scheme for 6 Months

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked officials to distribute 5 kg of rice per month free for more than 8.09 lakhs beneficiaries of the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

Each beneficiary of the SFSS will get an additional 5 kg of rice till September. A total of 24,270 tonnes of rice will be supplied from the state pool with an expenditure of Rs 91.70 crore from the state’s own fund.

Notably, Patnaik had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to extend the additional allocation of rice under the PMGKAY scheme for free distribution among beneficiaries of NFSA.

