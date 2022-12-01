Odisha Govt Receives Praise for Setting Up Industry-friendly Ecosystem, CM Patnaik Assures Maximum Incentives

In the plenary session of the Make-in-Odisha Conclave, leading industry leaders such as Laxmi Mittal, Karan Adani, Sajjan Jindal, Nabin Jindal and Anil Agarwal praised the efforts of the State in setting up an industry-friendly ecosystem. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has assured industrialists will get maximum incentives in Odisha.

“A new industrial policy has come in Odisha. Odisha is the best place for investment and has become the country’s revenue surplus state and has a favourable environment for investments," the CM said.

“We have an unprecedented mandate from the electorate due to our continued performance over the last two decades. Citizen-centric governance model has set global benchmarks. Initiatives like Mo Sarkar and the 5T charter give dignity and respect to our people. Our inclusive development agenda emphasizes education, health, skill development, agriculture, women empowerment, tribal development and so on. Our health assurance scheme BSKY is a milestone in the public health sector. Participatory governance ensures that gains are shared across all sections of society. We have been able to reduce poverty by 50% while doubling the farmers’ income over the last two decades," added the CM.

Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik said, “We offer you better than the best. Our new Industrial Policy provides support and incentives which are beyond the best in the country. We are launching new policies in the sectors of tourism, renewable energy, apparel and textile, food processing, exports and so on. We will continue to work with each one of you and understand the requirements of your sector and provide the best support systems. We will emerge as the gateway to East and South East Asia. I invite you to come and invest in a New Odisha," said CM Naveen Pattnaik.

The Conclave received pledges of investment on the second day. JSW steel will invest another Rs 1 lakh crore in Odisha. In 2018, JSW committed to investing Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha. Out of which Rs 30,000 crore have already been invested.

JSW Steel Chairman Sajjan Jindal said: “Odisha is taking the leadership position as an industrial state in our country. I think under the able leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik the state is progressing." Several MoUs have also signed on the second day. An MoU has been signed between JSPL and the state government.

An MOU has been signed for the Kendrapara Steel Plant. Executive Chairman of Arcelor Mittal LN Mittal said: “Odisha is the most economically powerful state in the country. That is why we have invested in Kendrapada and Paradip. I already know Bijubabu. My Indonesia plant was inaugurated by Bijubabu as Union Minister."

Mittal said that Arcelor Mittal will not only do steel projects in Odisha but also bring new technology. Vedanta Resources Limited head Anil Agarwal said, “Odisha is developing under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik. it is the faith of the common man no one can exploit in Odisha. The state govt has taken all the steps to empower women. The dream of Biju Babu and Naveen Babu will be fulfilled if there will be Industrial park set up in the state."

