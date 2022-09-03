Odisha Govt to Set Up Family Planning Counselling Camps for Mothers, Daughter-in-laws

After ‘wedding kit’ gift to newly married couples, the state government is likely to take innovative initiative in the form unique counselling camp for mother and daughter-in-law as part of the state government’s family planning measures. It aims to counsel about various aspects of population control and family planning across the state where married women and their mothers-in-law will join.

The proposed camps will be arranged across the state where married women and their mothers-in-law will join for counselling about various aspects of population control and family planning, reports said. The novel programme aims at making people aware of the need for proper family planning.

The Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) will be actively involved in the campaign and to raise awareness about the programme, which also aims at ensuring a balance in the population through an awareness drive, apart from promoting routine family planning measures. Arrangements are also being made for providing prize money to the participants.

Director of State Health & Family Welfare Department, Bijay Panigrahy said, " The main moto of the campaign to control population. ASHA workers will be deployed in this drive and they will create awareness among the people. Except this camps will be arranged across the state where married women and their mothers-in-law will join for counselling about various aspects of population control and family planning".

“It is a good initiative, Earlier people used to have many children. Both sons and daughters are important as both play a significant role in maintaining the much-needed balance in the society," said a local woman.

