Odisha Health Minister Shot: Mortal Remains of Naba Das Brought to Official Residence, 3-Day State Mourning Declared | Updates

In an incident that left the country in shock, Odisha Health Minister and one of the prominent leaders in Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik’s cabinet, was shot dead in the Jharsuguda district by an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) on Sunday afternoon.

Das was first rushed to local hospital and then taken to Apollo Hospital Bhubaneswar in an air-ambulance. He succumbed to the two bullet wounds he sustained on the left side of his chest and breathed his last in the hospital.

“On operating, was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart…But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries," the hospital said in a statement.

Advertisement

The mortal remains of Naba Das were brought to his official residence in the wee hours of Monday and a 3-day state mourning has been declared in Odisha. According to an official statement from the Odisha government, the national flag will fly at half-mast on the day of death and on the day of the funeral.

Here are other key updates about the incident:

Naba Kishore Das died hours after after being shot by a policeman, battling a bullet which pierced his heart and lung, Apollo Hospital officials said.

He was shot through the heart at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in the district. The incident had taken place as soon as he got off his car at the venue of the event in Jharsuguda.

He was about to walk to the newly built BJD office at around 12.30 pm when shots were fired at him by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Chandra Das.

Das was a prominent minister in CM Naveen Patnaik-led government and was considered one of the richest ministers in the state cabinet, who owned over 40 luxury cars.

ASI Das was apprehended and according to Police, Das shot the minister with his service gun. “After the shooting, the accused attempted to shoot local IIC Pradyumna Swain. He had a narrow escape," he said.

A 3-day state mourning has been declared in Odisha. According to an official statement from the Odisha government, the national flag will fly at half-mast on the day of death and on the day of the funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Das. “Saddened by the unfortunate demise of Minister in Odisha Government, Shri Naba Kishore Das Ji. Condolences to his family in this tragic hour. Om Shanti," Modi said in a tweet.

ASI Das, who allegedly shot dead Odisha’s health Minister Naba Kishore Das, was being treated for bipolar disorder by a psychiatrist. Despite the history of mental disorder, somehow Das was issued a service revolver and appointed in-charge of a police post, a PTI report said.

Naba Kishore Das took oath as a minister of health and family welfare on May 29, 2019, and continued in the same portfolio even when the chief minister came up with an overhaul of his cabinet last June.

The last rites of Naba Das will take place at his native place Jharsuguda today. His body will be taken to the BJD Party office for a last darshan, and then the body will be taken his native place Jharsuguda.

Read all the Latest India News here