Odisha Honey-trap Case: Police Move RBI for Accused’s Bank Details, Find 64 Photos of Bigwigs from Email

In a new twist in Odisha’s high-profile honey-trap case, police have found as many as 64 photos from accused Archana Nag’s email, wherein some influential people of the state including some veteran political leaders were seen in a compromising position with her. Archana Nag was arrested from Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening on the charge of allegedly honey-trapping and blackmailing several prominent personalities to dupe money from them.

In the photos, several prominent persons, including top Railway officials, Tahasildars and aides of various political heavyweights were also seen with Archana Nag.

Archana Nag had allegedly hired around 20 high-profile sex workers and was always in search of wealthy customers. She had directed these sex workers to click photographs with the prominent personalities to whom they provide their services. Later, she used the photographs to blackmail them and extort a hefty amount of money.

Police have also unearthed photos, Aadhar cards and bank account details of the sex workers working with Archana Nag.

After her arrest, police have written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ascertain details about Archana Nag’s bank accounts and fixed deposits.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, Pratik Singh, all assets owned by the Archana Nag are being assessed, and an investigation is in progress to obtain detailed information.

“Probe is also on to identify others involved in the racket. Notice has been issued to the woman’s husband Jagabandhu Chand who is yet to be questioned because of his ill health. We are conducting the investigation from all angles and examining all possible aspects," he said.

Notably, Archana Nag used to develop friendships with different people and capture their photos. Later, she used those pictures to blackmail rich and powerful persons and extort money from him.

