Odisha Honeytrap & High Profile Link Case: ED Quizzes Archana Nag's Aide Shradhanjali, Film Producer Akshay Parija

Intensifying its probe in the honeytrap high-profile link case, the Enforcement Directorate has interrogated accused Shradhanjali regarding her relationship with lady blackmailer Archana nag and blackmailing.

Ollywood Producer Akshay Parija appeared before the federal agency for the second time on Wednesday. He was questioned for around 9 hours on Tuesday in the ED office. Akshay and Shradhanjali have been interrogated face to face at the ED office. When did Shradhanjali Behera’s relationship with Lady Blackmail’s Archana Nag begin? How did she come in touch with Archana? How did Archana spread the net of the honeytrap and blackmailing influential person? ED officials asked several such questions.

What is the truth behind Akshay’s complaint against Shradhanjali? Did Shraddhanjali demanded Rs 3 crore from Akshay? How did Akshay fall into the honeytrap? A number of these questions were asked to Akshay Parija. Akshay said, he is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Advertisement

Film Producer Akshay Parija said, “I am the victim. It should not right way to air false news. I might drag all of them to the court. I will share details soon".

“We are cooperating ED officials during the investigation. We are also providing all the necessary documents to ED," said Akshay Parija’s advocate Akash Bhuyan.

Shradhanjali was interrogated face-to-face with Archana’s key aide Khageswar.

The ED has started the process to take remand Archana Nag and it may produce her in the court on Thursday and apply for remand.

Read all the Latest India News here