Odisha: IAF’s Suryakiran Air Show Kicks Off in Capital City; Some Jaw-Dropping Stunts Seen

The skies over the state capital dazzled with splendour and spectacular views as the much-awaited air show by Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of Indian Air Force kicked off from Bali Yatra ground on Kuakhai river bank on the outskirts of the city.

The Suryakiran Aerobatic team began exhibiting some jaw-dropping stunts while flying HAWK Mk-132 aircraft projecting its professionalism and precision. As many as nine Hawk Suryakiran aerobatic aircrafts showcased various aerobatic maneuvers and formations during the air show. The Suryakiran Aerobatic team performed full air show for nearly 20 minutes. A sea of crowds thronged the Bali Yatra ground to witness the air show. The administration has made elaborate arrangements to maintain law and order. Governor of Odisha, Professor Ganeshi Lal graced the occasion and witnessed the Suryakiran air show.

Governor of Odisha, Professor Ganeshi Lal said that" It is the celebration of Joy, Pride, Success, Empower. It has spread a message of strong India. It is an example of If World is to survive, Bharat is to be Survive. Bharat Survival must."

Morethan 50,000 people at the riverbank, the Twin City Commissionerate Police has made elaborate arrangements for crowd management during the show. A total of 15 platoon police force have been deployed while 100 other officers have been pressed on duty.

“It is out of expression to say about the airshow. I am overwhelmed to see such a prog in Bhubaneswar. Salute to our Air force." said Simron.

Next Airshow will be held in Pilgrim City Puri on 18th Sept. 2022.

