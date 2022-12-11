Odisha: In Unique Tradition, Villagers Refuse to Use Beds, Sleep on Ground for This Strange Reason

Continuing to uphold a unique tradition for over decades now, people of Odisha’s Tipirisinga village refuse to own or use the bed. According to the tradition, ‘Gramdevi’, a deity will be displeased if they do so. Not just this, villagers fear snakes will come out and the cot will turn over. Due to such beliefs, villagers do not sleep on the cot.

The village, belonging to the Deogarh district, has been following the tradition for some decades now. Villagers don’t even own beds, and only keep mats inside their houses, as a sign of respect to the village deity.

Most of the people in the village belong to the Tribal community, and the rules apply to everyone, from any age group, even if the person is sick.

Sulochana Kishan, one of the villagers, said, “We have strong belief in our village goddess Barihani. If we will use a cot there will be several problems for us. Hemce, we use mats, and even our guests abide by the tradition." “Everyone is following the rules of the village. We are obeying it and no one uses a cot," said Kandaru Kishan, another villager.

According to the villagers, a few years ago a newly married young man had brought home a cot. However, the bed fell over when the couple was sleeping. People believe Goddess Barihani was displeased over it. The bed was then returned unused to the girl’s father’s house.

Villager Bilasini Kishan said, “We obey our village deities and follow the rules accordingly. We have been using a mat and have been sleeping on the ground as a cot is prohibited in our village."

