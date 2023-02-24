A senior technical officer of ITR wing of DRDO in Odisha’s Baleswar was arrested by the police on charges of espionage.

Eastern range IG Himanshu lal and Baleswar SP sagarika Nath briefed in a Press conference in Baleswar. As per information One Senior ranking employee of TIRE Chandipur has managed to transmit/share the secrete odd sensitive defence infoiramtion regarding missile test etc. to one foreign agent of Pakistan for sexual as well as moneytary gratification (T).

WhatsApp conversation and exchange of sexual images and video. A case has registered in Chandipur Police station Case no U/S120-A/120-B/34 IPC sec 3/4/5 official secrete acts 1923. Further investigation is going on.

Eastern range IG Himanshu Lal said that “A senior technical officer of Chandipur ITR has arrested on charges of passing sensitive information to Pakistan. We have seized a mobile from accused in this connection. in view of investigation the details of accused will not be disclosed. We are investigating about the moneytary gratification.

Baleswar SP Sagarika Nath said that “After getting confidential evidence that the accused was passing sensitive and crucial information. we have also got 100% information from the communication of accused that he was transmitting the sensitive information. A case has registered in this regards and details investigation is going on".

Notable, Contractual Cameraman Iswar Behera of Chandipur ITR has arrested on 2015 in this connection. Four contractual employees and regular employee of ITR has arrested in Sept 2021 on charges of espionage.

