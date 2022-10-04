Odisha: 'Kumari Puja' Celebrated In Durga Puja Pandal On The Occasion Maha Navami

The auspicious Maha Navami, the ninth day of Navratri festivities was celebrated with religious fervour in Odisha on Tuesday. On the occasion, the state’s unique tradition of worshipping little girls was witnessed at many Durga puja mandaps.

Kumari Puja is one of the most important rituals of Durga Puja festivities. Celebrated on Maha Navami, devotees worship nine young girls as nine avatars (incarnations) of Goddess Durga during Kumari Puja.

Explaining the significance of the occasion, Dayanidhi Satpathy, a local priest said, “young girls are considered to be the purest and most vulnerable creations of God. They are worshipped for the innocence and purity they bring to the family. These girls are called ‘kanyas’ and are considered to be very auspicious."

Durga Puja celebrations are back in Odisha in their full fervour after a gap of two years of restrictions. Kumari Puja is considered a very important ritual during the festivities.

The ritual starts from washing the feet of the girls to feeding them special dishes. The member of the family who performs the ritual seeks blessings from the girls.

“It is very auspicious to worship nine young girls during the Mahanavami. It is believed that young girls are incarnations of Maa Durga. We are happy for offering Puja to Kanyas at Puja Mandap," said a devotee who performed the ritual.

