Odisha Man Removes Cobra’s Fangs with Nail Cutter, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

In the video, the man is tightly holding the mouth of the cobra open and the snake is seen writhing and trying to free itself but in vain

By: Chandrabhanu Molana

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: November 13, 2022, 20:25 IST

Odisha (Orissa), India

The forest department said the cobra had been rescued from Bileisarda village in Odisha's Balangir district. (Image: News18/video grab)
The forest department said the cobra had been rescued from Bileisarda village in Odisha's Balangir district. (Image: News18/video grab)

In what he supposed was an act of daredevilry, a man from Odisha was arrested for extracting the fangs of a King Cobra with the help of a nail cutter. The act was recorded and posted online, soon after which it went viral.

According to the forest department, the incident took place in Bileisarda village of Balangir district, where a man was reported to have knocked out the fangs of a cobra, the longest venomous snake in the world.

In the video, a man is seen tightly holding the mouth of a cobra open and is using a nail cutter to extract its fangs, the long and sharp front teeth from where snakes release or inject venom. The snake is seen to be writhing and trying to free itself but in vain. Some village residents witnessed the act and some may have even recorded videos.

The forest department said the cobra had been rescued from Bileisarda. The man has also been arrested on charges of removing the snake’s teeth, officials added. The accused was identified as Veera Biswal.

District police said Biswal captured the cobra and later decided to remove the fangs of the reptile with a nail cutter. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

first published: November 13, 2022, 20:17 IST
last updated: November 13, 2022, 20:25 IST

