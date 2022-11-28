Odisha: Man Tries to Attack Magistrate with Knife Inside Courtroom, Detained

In a shocking incident, a man was detained by Odisha police on Monday for brandishing a knife inside the courtroom in the Berhampur district. According to police, the man attempted to attack Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Pragyan Paramita Pratihari with a knife while the court proceedings were going on.

The accused was identified as Bhagwan Das, a resident of Old Berhampur. When he tried to attack the SDJM, he was overpowered by the court staff and lawyers present on the spot. Police personnel who were present in the court premises rushed to the spot and managed to nab the accused.

Police seized his knife and he was detained and sent for interrogation at the Baidyanathpur police station.

The accused is a history-sheeter and has several cases registered against him at Badabazar police station, an official said, adding that it is still unclear why the accused tried to attack the judge.

According to Dr Shravana Vivek M, Superintendent of police, Berhampur, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm today.

“A Youth tried to attack the judge while she was in the courtroom. We have detained the youth and seized the weapon from the accused. As many as four cases are registered against him at different police stations. He is out on bail now. The reason for the attack is still unclear. Further investigation is going on," said the SP.

Court supervisor Shankar Rao, who was present at the spot said, " I rushed to the spot when I heard the sound and saw that the youth is attempting to attack the judge with a knife. I tried to capture the youth tactfully and was able to save Judge madam."

