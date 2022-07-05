Odisha: Mayurbhanj's Red Ant Chutney, Loaded With Health Benefits, Pushed for GI Tag

While people often maintain a safe distance from red weaver ants due to their sting that is capable of inflicting sharp pain and reddish bumps on the skin, the stingy ants are a delicacy in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj where they are consumed in the form of a chutney known as ‘Kai’.

The savoury food item, known to be rich in nutrients, is in the running to get a Geographical Indications (GI) tag as scientists are now prepping their research to make a presentation for the GI registry of Kai Chutney.

In a letter to the Ayush ministry for the recognition of the chutney, PWD Assistant Engineer Baripada mentioned that condiment is consumed widely among tribal people in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj who also make a living out of selling the chutney.

The Ministry of Ayush has now taken up this long-held issue of recognising the chutney.

Red weaver ants are indigenous to Mayurbhanj and are found abundantly in the jungles their, including in Similipal. Red weaver ants live in colonies consisting of multiple nests on trees. Each nest is made of leaves stitched together using the silk produced by their larvae, and can withstand strong winds and can be water-tight.

The nests are usually elliptical in shape and range in size from a single small leaf folded and bound onto itself to large nests measuring over half a meter long. The tribal people use them to make chutneys and soups.

Preparation and it’s benefits

According to Jagannath Patra, a scientist at the Krishna Vision Center, the ants are found in large numbers in Mayurbhanj throughout the year. The eggs and the adult ants are especially used to make this chutney.

To make this chutney, the ants and eggs are first dried. Garlic, ginger, coriander leaves, cardamom, tamarind, salt and a little sugar are added to make it more mouth-watering. It is then generally stored in glassware for and can last up to a year.

This dish is said to be rich in valuable proteins, calcium, zinc, vitamin B-12, iron, magnesium, potassium, sodium, copper, fiber and 18 amino acids, is known to boost the immune system and keep diseases at bay.

These ants are even included in some food preparations that are given to those suffering from common cold, jaundice, cough, joint pain and also to those having eyesight issues.

Tribals also prepare oils by soaking these ants to use for skin issues like gout and ringworm infections.

A GI tag to Kai chutney will mean that it will be identified by specific characteristics: It is found only in a particular part of the country. The tag will make it harder for anyone else to misuse the identity of kai or mislead customers.

