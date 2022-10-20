Odisha: Milk of Chilika Buffaloes Have Cancer Curing Properties, Claim Locals; NBAGR Collects Samples for Research 

Locals have claimed that the milk of buffaloes born and bred around Odisha’s Chilika lake have unique properties and can cure cancer, prompting the ICAR-National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) to collect samples for research.

While NBAGR scientists said thorough research is needed to ascertain the claims, locals have asked the state government to act quickly to protect the species of buffalo found close to Chilika Lake.

Lokanath Behera, a local buffalo breeder, said that if research is successful in ascertaining the claim then it will a boon for them as they will get more value for the milk.

The milk obtained from a specific type of buffalo, close to the region surrounding the brackish water lagoon is believed to have some unique properties and can treat cancer.

“We are here to study the milk and curd of Chilika buffaloes. There are 19 types of buffaloes in India and the Chilika breed is one of them. The unique properties of Chilika buffalo will be studied to ascertain their usefulness for humans," Dr Shyama Prasanna Mitra said.

Hulas Behera, another local in the know of things also made similar claims and said that the milk of Chilika buffalo has anti-cancer and anti-fungal properties.

Behera said they want to create a buffalo milk society in Chilika and establish a dairy plant.

